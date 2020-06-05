Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for SABINA WIEDER
SABINA (ZEIGERSON) WIEDER

SABINA (ZEIGERSON) WIEDER Obituary
WIEDER, Sabina (Zeigerson) Of Brookline on Monday, June 1, 2020. For 62 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Rabbi Arnold Wieder. Cherished daughter of the late Yisroel & Sora Chana (Halpern) Zeigerson. Burial was in Israel. Remembrances may be made to Torah Academy, 11 Williston Rd., Brookline, MA 02445, Maimonides School, 34 Philbrick Rd., Brookline, MA 02445 or Kollel of Greater Boston, 62-68 Cummings Rd., Boston, MA 02135. A longtime teacher at Maimonides School and cherished member of her community. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
