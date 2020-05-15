|
URCIUOLI, Sabino A. "Sammy" Retired Suffolk County Courthouse Employee Of Rockland, formerly of Dorchester, died May 14, 2020, age 92 years. Sabino was born on leap year 1928 to parents Antonio and Antonietta in the small town of Taurasi, Italy, not far from Naples. Although his roots are Neapolitan, his given name, Sabino, is derived from one of the founding tribes of Rome. At the age of 16, difficult economic times drove him to leave his parents and (6) siblings for work in Belgium coal mines. At the age of 20, after surviving a mine collapse, he departed for France and eventually made his way to America. Settling in Boston, he met Diletta (Della) Cavallini. In July 1960, they married and raised (3) children, Anthony, Joanna and Bianca, who still reside in MA. Sabino, or Sammy, as he was affectionately known in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester, adapted to American life in his own manner. He worked at the Suffolk County Courthouse for 25 years, surviving the 1976 bombing. He worked at St. William's Parish for decades, greeting parishioners each Sunday while his children attended local schools, becoming part of the fabric of the tight knit community. Everyone in Savin Hill knew our family because Sammy knew everyone! True to his Italian roots, Sammy loved opera, gardening, good food and wine while naturally developing an unmatched expertise in the conversational jocularity which often accompanies these indulgences. His accounts of the "old days" were appreciated by many. Despite his simple roots, he was comfortable speaking to judges and jocks alike. When home, one could find him tending to tomato plants or crushing grapes or listening to opera on any given Sunday! Friends and neighbors often welcomed to our home, were proudly treated to Della's gourmet creations accompanied by Sammy's home-made wine and entertained with what some may describe as the tallest stories ever told. In later years, Sabino relished in the fact his home town of Taurasi had become a producer of particularly delicious and renowned wines. A dedicated Bruins fan from the glory days of the Bobby Orr era, Sabino attended his fair share of games against then rival Montreal, and rarely missed a broadcasted game throughout his life. One of his fondest memories was meeting Bruin great, Derek Sanderson at a Cape Cod restaurant. Sammy both appreciated and marveled at life in America. On more than one occasion, while experiencing a special sight or event, he would comment, "If I hadn't seen it myself, I would not believe it to be." In later years, Sabino's family moved from Savin Hill to Rockland, MA. Eventually, Sabino entered the Dwyer Home in Weymouth where the staff also referred to him as "Papa". True to his social nature, he was named "President of Residents". Sabino survived a coal mine collapse, a Boston Courthouse bombing and countless flu epidemics. However, Covid-19 proved to be a most formidable foe, eventually breaching the walls at the Dwyer Home. On May 14, 2020, after a very brief battle, Sabino succumbed to Covid-19. Our family sends our sincere gratitude to the staff at South Shore Hospital who showed great care and compassion towards Sabino during his time of need, playing opera in his room during his final hours! Sabino was the beloved husband of Diletta (Cavallini) Urciuoli. He was the loving father of Anthony S. and his wife Janice Urciuoli of Harwich, Joanna and her husband John Fulford of Rockland, and Bianca Urciuoli and her longtime companion Michael Casey of Rockland. He was a devoted "Papa" to Joseph Fulford. Brother of Alfredo and his wife Filomena Urciuoli, Marciano and his wife Franca Urciuoli, Orazio "Jimmy" and his wife Anna Urciuoli, and the late Maddalena "Lena" and her husband Michael Pensavalle, Maria and her husband Luigi Laquinto, and Giovanni Urciuoli. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews in the United States, Italy, Canada, and England. A private committal service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank to help those struggling to purchase groceries or consider supporting the many heroes who are selflessly serving so many ill people. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2020