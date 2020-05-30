|
|
PROCACCINI, Sabino "Sam" Of Lynnfield, formerly of Everett, May 28. Beloved husband of Philomena "Phyllis" (Flavin) for over 45 years. Dear and devoted father of Mary D. Donovan and her husband, Scott of Lynnfield. Devoted brother of Josephine Procaccini of Saugus and the late Anthony and John Procaccini. Loving and adoring grandfather of Kerry D. Donovan and stepgrandfather of Kayla-Rae Donovan. Devoted uncle of Maryanne Recupero and great-uncle of Kayla and Joseph Recupero. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Sam in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield, Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sabino's memory to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020