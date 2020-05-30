Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sam in Our Lady of the Assumption Church
758 Salem St
Lynnfield,, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SABINO PROCACCINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SABINO "SAM" PROCACCINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SABINO "SAM" PROCACCINI Obituary
PROCACCINI, Sabino "Sam" Of Lynnfield, formerly of Everett, May 28. Beloved husband of Philomena "Phyllis" (Flavin) for over 45 years. Dear and devoted father of Mary D. Donovan and her husband, Scott of Lynnfield. Devoted brother of Josephine Procaccini of Saugus and the late Anthony and John Procaccini. Loving and adoring grandfather of Kerry D. Donovan and stepgrandfather of Kayla-Rae Donovan. Devoted uncle of Maryanne Recupero and great-uncle of Kayla and Joseph Recupero. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Sam in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield, Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sabino's memory to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SABINO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -