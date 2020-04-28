|
MacQUEEN, Sadie She was born Sadie MacLeod in Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada on July 27, l923 to John and Sarah MacLeod. She was one of nine children. She was the devoted mother of Sidney MacQueen who predeceased her 2008. For the past ten years she had been a resident at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living facility in Newton, MA. Memorial will be held at a later date. To share a memory or words of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020