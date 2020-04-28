Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Resources
More Obituaries for SADIE MACQUEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SADIE MACQUEEN


l923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SADIE MACQUEEN Obituary
MacQUEEN, Sadie She was born Sadie MacLeod in Inverness, Nova Scotia, Canada on July 27, l923 to John and Sarah MacLeod. She was one of nine children. She was the devoted mother of Sidney MacQueen who predeceased her 2008. For the past ten years she had been a resident at Stone Rehabilitation and Senior Living facility in Newton, MA. Memorial will be held at a later date. To share a memory or words of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SADIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -