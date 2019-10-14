|
|
RABIN, Sadie (Siegal) Of Everett, on Monday, October 14, 2019. For 68 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Edward H. "Eddie" Rabin. Loving mother of Mark B. & Claire Rabin of Arlington, Robert L. Rabin & Nilda Medina Diaz of Vieques and Stephen S. & Patricia Rabin of Everett. Adored grandmother of Ethan, Anna, Jennifer, Brian and Stephanie, great-grandmother of Allison, Gina, Devon and Sean, and great-great-grandmother of Christopher and Leilani Faith. Dear sister of Milton Siegal of Delray Beach, FL, and the late Nathan "Bill" Siegal, Jacob "Jack" Siegal and Lillian Seltzer. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE, on Thursday, October 17 at 10:30am. Burial in the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. The family will be at the home of Mark & Claire Rabin following the burial through 6pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, 01701. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019