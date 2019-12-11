Boston Globe Obituaries
LASSITER, Sadika Beatrice Of Everett, MA, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Ms. Lassiter was born in Everett, MA, where she remained a longtime resident until moving to Milford in 2018. She had before retiring in 2014 been a teacher for over 15 years for the Boston School System. Surviving Sadika Lassiter is her daughter Leslie Squires, grandson Cameron and son-in-law Ian. Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home in MILFORD, MA is in charge of arrangements. consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
