|
|
SCHOLL, Sally A. (Swagher) Of Canton, passed away January 2nd. Beloved wife of the late George A. Mother of John L. Scholl and his wife Donna of Walpole. Grandmother of Melissa and Sara Scholl of Walpole. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday at 10 am. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-6 pm. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or at WW5.Komen.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020