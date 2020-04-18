|
McNEELY, Sally Ann (O'Donnell) A lifelong resident of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Mary and Martin O'Donnell of Connemara, Ireland and Dorchester. Loving and devoted mother to Maura Tucker, whom she shared with Thomas McNeely of Ballyshannon, Ireland, and her husband James Tucker of Haverhill. Cherished Mamo of Sara, Maeve and Mari Tucker. Caring sister of Maureen O'Malley and Martin O'Donnell and his wife Dorothea O'Donnell of Dorchester. Proud aunt to Meghan Walsh and her husband Mark Walsh of Braintree, Joseph O'Malley and his partner Heather Campisano of Mansfield, Rachel O'Donnell and her husband Matthew McQuaid of Silver Spring, Maryland and Martin O'Donnell and his partner Sarah Smith of Dorchester. Proud grand-aunt to Owen, Sadie and Ollie. Dear friend of Nancy Barron, Frannie Barron, Eileen Lohan and Anne Parkis. Sally is also survived by her extended family in Connemara, Co. Galway and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, Ireland. Sally attended Saint Margaret's Grammar School, Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School, and graduated with honors from Boston College. She worked dutifully for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over thirty years, most recently as Director of Civil Service. She was an avid reader, talented knitter and good listener. She was warm, intelligent and gracious. She loved her family and friends dearly, and her most joyful moments came when she was spoiling her granddaughters. They were the lights of her life. A Memorial Service will be held in the future when her family and friends can all be together. A private, graveside service will be held at New Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Boston Resiliency Fund, 1 City Hall Square, Room M-5, Boston, MA 02201. For guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020