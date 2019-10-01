|
LYNCH, Sally Bunyon Of San Diego, CA, passed away Wednesday, September 25, surrounded by love. Born on January 21, 1933 in West Newton, MA, the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary C. Bunyon, she was a graduate of Emmanuel College in Boston. She was married for 61 years to William C. Lynch, a native of Lynn, who was a law professor and naval officer. They enjoyed traveling and were accomplished ballroom dancers. She is survived by her husband, daughters Elizabeth Buse (Scott) and Sarah Simoneaux (Peter), and her son Christopher Lynch (Deanna), and five grandchildren, William and Nicole Simoneaux, and Nikos, Helen, and Joan Buse. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silverado Encinitas Memory Care, 335 Saxony Rd., Encinitas, CA 92024. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 3, 2019