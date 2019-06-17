CABRAL, Sally E. On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Sally Ellen Cabral (Pelletier) of Topsfield, MA, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dearest friend, passed away in peace at the age of 82, at Beverly Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family. Sally was born on March 16, 1937 in Middleton, MA, to Eugene Sr. and Doris (Osgood) Pelletier. She graduated from Danvers' Holten High School in 1955 and married James Cabral. They had three sons and a daughter. Sally's greatest passion was her family. Following a divorce, she raised her four children largely by herself at a time when being a "single mom with children" was uncommon. She returned to the workforce as a school bus driver at Kinson Bus Lines and as a secretary at Hunneman Real Estate, Topsfield. She later accepted a position at the Hogan Regional Center, Danvers, MA and faithfully served the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for more than 20 years. In retirement, she was an active golfer, bowler, and walker. She converted to Catholicism later in her life and was devoted to the Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield, MA where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a regular volunteer election worker in town and very active with her high school reunion committees. She was a devoted fan of St. John's Prep sports since 1952. As a 53-year resident of Topsfield, she was "Everyone's Mom," legendary for her willingness to lend a sympathetic ear and to provide comfort food to all. Her clam chowder, soups, and spaghetti with meatballs were "world class!" Her door was always open and there was always an extra place at her dinner table. Sally will be sorely missed in Topsfield. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Cabral of Beverly, MA and her sons, Peter Cabral and his wife Ann of Beverly, MA, Brian Cabral and his wife Linda Shepherd of Topsfield, MA, Jonathan Cabral of Baltimore, MD, eleven grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visiting Hours: There will be a Memorial Service to honor her life at 4:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church, Topsfield.



