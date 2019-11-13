|
|
RIHBANY, Sally E. Of West Roxbury, November 12, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Elias and Nazha Neder. Dear sister of the late Nacha Rihbany Baida, Simon E. Rihbany, Carin Rihbany, Nazira RIhabny and Helen Rihbany. Sally is survived by several loving nieces, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday at 11 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., WEST ROXBURY. Visitation in the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally's memory may be made to the 21st Century Endowment Fund of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019