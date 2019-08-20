Boston Globe Obituaries
|
SALLY (DOGEM) EPSTEIN

SALLY (DOGEM) EPSTEIN Obituary
EPSTEIN, Sally (Dogem) Age 89, of Brookline on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis S. Epstein. Loving mother of Jay Epstein, Jonathan Epstein & his late wife Michele, Gary Epstein and Randy Epstein & his wife Danielle. Adored grandmother of Shayna, Eli, Netanya and Carter Louis. Dear sister of Evelyn Bernstein and the late Helen Dennis. Services will be held at graveside at Temple Emeth Memorial Park, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury on Sunday, August 25 at 11:00am. Following burial, memorial observance will be at Temple Emeth, 1000 West Roxbury Parkway, Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to White Oak Cottages, 6 Longwood Drive, Westwood, MA 02090. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
