Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
SALLY G. (PICARDI) CHINCHILLO

SALLY G. (PICARDI) CHINCHILLO Obituary
CHINCHILLO, Sally G. (Picardi) Of Wakefield. March 5. Wife of the late Frank A. Chinchillo. Mother of Karen-Noel Capizzi and husband Anthony of Townsend and Peter J. Chinchillo of Wakefield. Sister of the late Nancy Brennan. Grandmother of Philip and Erika. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 9:30-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11am. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
