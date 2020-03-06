|
|
CHINCHILLO, Sally G. (Picardi) Of Wakefield. March 5. Wife of the late Frank A. Chinchillo. Mother of Karen-Noel Capizzi and husband Anthony of Townsend and Peter J. Chinchillo of Wakefield. Sister of the late Nancy Brennan. Grandmother of Philip and Erika. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 9:30-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11am. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For obit/directions & guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020