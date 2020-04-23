|
|
MacPHERSON, Sally Garland Age 98, of Goshen, entered into rest on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Valley View Center in Goshen, NY.
Sally was born August 12, 1921 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Isaiah and Dorothy (Garland) MacPherson. She is survived by her daughters, Janet MacPherson Wilkie, Carol Kauffman and grandchildren Sasha and Michael Goldblatt.
She was a photographer, ordained minister and toy poodle breeder who won Best in Breed at the Westminster Dog Show.
Memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020