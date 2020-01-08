Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
127 Summer St.
Lynnfield , MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
127 Summer St.
Lynnfield , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY JEAN PATERSON


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALLY JEAN PATERSON Obituary
PATERSON, Sally Jean Formerly of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, age 72, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Virginia. Sally is survived by her daughter, Nikki DePersis and granddaughter Matti of Arlington, Virginia; her sister Nancy Shields (Kevin), her brother Bob Paterson (Kristine), her nieces and nephews and her companion Ed Flynn. Sally was preceded in death by her son, Matt DePersis. Sally was a Lynnfield High School class of 1965 graduate. She went on to a successful career in business, beginning at Polaroid Corporation and eventually founding Applied Mailing Systems, where she spent the majority of her career. Sally raised her two children, Matt and Nikki, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Sally was an avid skier and boater, she enjoyed spending her winters skiing in Vermont and her summers at Lake Winnipesaukee and on the Annisquam River. She later enjoyed retirement in Venice, Florida with Ed, until moving to Virginia to be closer to her daughter and granddaughter, with whom she loved crafting and playing bingo. Sally had a zest for life and made every day an adventure, leaving her mark wherever she went. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Her Life will be Celebrated at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, at 127 Summer Street, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, where the family will receive condolences at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sally to the , or Capital Caring Hospice of Falls Church, Virginia,

CapitalCaring.org For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -