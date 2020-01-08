|
|
PATERSON, Sally Jean Formerly of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, age 72, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Virginia. Sally is survived by her daughter, Nikki DePersis and granddaughter Matti of Arlington, Virginia; her sister Nancy Shields (Kevin), her brother Bob Paterson (Kristine), her nieces and nephews and her companion Ed Flynn. Sally was preceded in death by her son, Matt DePersis. Sally was a Lynnfield High School class of 1965 graduate. She went on to a successful career in business, beginning at Polaroid Corporation and eventually founding Applied Mailing Systems, where she spent the majority of her career. Sally raised her two children, Matt and Nikki, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Sally was an avid skier and boater, she enjoyed spending her winters skiing in Vermont and her summers at Lake Winnipesaukee and on the Annisquam River. She later enjoyed retirement in Venice, Florida with Ed, until moving to Virginia to be closer to her daughter and granddaughter, with whom she loved crafting and playing bingo. Sally had a zest for life and made every day an adventure, leaving her mark wherever she went. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her. Her Life will be Celebrated at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, at 127 Summer Street, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 11, 2020, where the family will receive condolences at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sally to the , or Capital Caring Hospice of Falls Church, Virginia,
CapitalCaring.org For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020