Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALLY SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALLY L. (SMITH) SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALLY L. (SMITH) SIMPSON Obituary
SIMPSON, Sally L. (Smith) Of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, August 23. Wife of Alan J. Simpson. Mother of Pamela L. Kent and husband Jeremy of Wakefield, James A. Simpson and wife Priscilla of Woburn. Sister of Virginia Barry and husband Tom of Meriden, CT, Daniel Smith and wife Cynthia of Lilburn, GA and the late Ric Smith. Grandmother of Alex, Rachel, Jared, Avery and Camryn. Sister-in-law of Carol Smith of Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., on Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. Because of Covid-19 we respectfully ask people to promptly exit the building after paying their respects. Funeral Services will be private. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit, directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -