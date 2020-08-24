|
SIMPSON, Sally L. (Smith) Of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, August 23. Wife of Alan J. Simpson. Mother of Pamela L. Kent and husband Jeremy of Wakefield, James A. Simpson and wife Priscilla of Woburn. Sister of Virginia Barry and husband Tom of Meriden, CT, Daniel Smith and wife Cynthia of Lilburn, GA and the late Ric Smith. Grandmother of Alex, Rachel, Jared, Avery and Camryn. Sister-in-law of Carol Smith of Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., on Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. Because of Covid-19 we respectfully ask people to promptly exit the building after paying their respects. Funeral Services will be private. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit, directions & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020