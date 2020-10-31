TOOMEY, Sally M. (Long) Of Royal Palm Beach, FL formerly of Winthrop and Malden, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on December 28, 1929 to the late Martin and Mary (Kelly) Long. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Toomey. She was the dear stepmother of MaryLou Nickerson of Whitman, Janet Dimento of Winthrop, Kathryn Kelly of Silver Spring, MD and Jo-Ann Costello of Ocean Park, ME. She was predeceased by her brothers James, John and Martin Long. She is survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Eleanor Long of Wakefield. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held on November 6, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Palms West Funeral Home, ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL. For further information and condolences at www.palmswestfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Sally M. (Long) TOOMEY