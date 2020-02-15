|
WOODS, Sally M. (Sullivan) 80 years of age. Of Charlestown February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to Richard E. "Pookie" Woods (Ret. BFD). Devoted mother of Kelly Considine & husband Danny, Kevin Woods & wife Pattyann, Patrick Woods (Capt. Eng. 39 BFD) & wife Erin & the late Richard Woods & Daniel Woods. Loving Ma to Danny (Lt. BFD), Colleen & Shannon Considine, Kevin, Brian, Elle, Patrick & Connor Woods & Big Ma to Sean, Kallie, Ava & Danny. Beloved sister of Marilyn Brassil, Rosemary Campbell & the late Jeremiah Sullivan & Donald Sullivan. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Sally's Funeral on Tuesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Member of Daughters of Isabella # 1 & Old Charlestown Schoolgirls Assoc. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020