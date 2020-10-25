ROSE, Sally (Hilton) Of Topsfield, formerly of Groveland & West Boxford, beloved wife of the late Winston Rose, Oct. 24th, age 91. Sally is survived by her sons, Richard Rose & his wife, Dorothy, of Topsfield, & Alfred Rose & his wife, Amy Kyle, of Swampscott; her grandchildren, Margaret Rose & her husband, Joshua Fell, Catherine Rose & her husband, John Miranda, Abigail Rose & her fiancé, Patrick McNamara, Sarah Rose and William Rose; her great-granddaughter, Layla Fell; & several nieces & nephews. Long-time English teacher, Masconomet High School. Her funeral services were held privately with burial next to her beloved husband in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, West Boxford. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (rte 62), DANVERS. Donations in Rose's memory may be made to The Society of St. John the Evangelist, 980 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com View the online memorial for Sally (Hilton) ROSE