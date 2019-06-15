BROWN, Sally Shy Sally Spain Shy Brown, 96 years young, of Westwood, died peacefully on June 12, 2019, surrounded by her large and loving family. Born in Boston on April 17, 1923, she attended Mary C. Wheeler School in Providence, RI, and graduated from Vassar College, Class of 1945-44. Devoted wife to Fred I. Brown, Jr. for 59 loving years, committed and loving mother of four daughters, Sally established countless homes for her family overseas as well as in numerous American cities, and retired with Fred to Fox Hill Village in Westwood 16 years ago. Sally was a loyal friend, an avid and curious traveler, a season ticket holder of the BSO, an active supporter and volunteer of Planned Parenthood, a docent at the MFA, among many other museums, a member of the Junior League and a member of the Eastern Yacht Club for over 50 years. "Sach" adored sunsets on the ocean with a glass of Chardonnay. Most of all, Sally loved her family. As she looked back over her long, healthy life, she was often heard to say, "I am so blessed." Her beautiful smile, her love of life and her generous heart will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband and her grandson Thomas Tranchin. Survived by Beverly and Nick Nixon, Sam Nixon and Leah Kasell, Clementine Nixon, Heather and Kitt Sawitsky, Aaron and Luke Sawitsky, Laurie and Rob Tranchin, Matthew, Molly and River Tranchin, Mimi and Michael Simpson, Frank and Hunter Simpson. The family will hold a private memorial service later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to The Perkins School for The Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Published in The Boston Globe from June 16 to June 18, 2019