WADMAN, Sally (Bodge) A longtime resident of Sudbury and Newton, died peacefully on April 20, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on January 17, 1933 in Boston, and grew up in Newton. After graduating from Otterbein College in 1954, she briefly lived in Bar Harbor, ME, before returning to graduate school at BU and reacquainting with childhood neighbor Grosvenor (Grove) Wadman. They married in 1960 and lived in Sudbury for almost 50 years, raising four children. Sally loved teaching, camping, being outside, arts and crafts, coastal Maine, and the Bruins and Red Sox. She was a lifelong volunteer for numerous organizations including Girl Scouts, Sudbury Public Schools, churches, libraries, dog clubs, and the Scandinavian Living Center in West Newton, where she lived after her husband Grove passed away in 2013. Sally is survived by her children Erika Wadman, Kristin Oswald, Bruce Wadman and Sonja Wadman, and grandchildren April and Charlotte Oswald, and Ben and Martha Wadman. Memorial Service plans are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can made be in Sally's honor to the Scandinavian Living Center Staff Appreciation Fund, 206 Waltham St., West Newton, MA 02465, or the MA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at mspca.org Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020