Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
43 Holton Street
Allston, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for SALVATORE BARLETTA
SALVATORE BARLETTA

SALVATORE BARLETTA Obituary
BARLETTA, Salvatore In Allston, formerly of Avelino, Italy, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Rina C. (Grimalda) Barletta. Devoted father of Peter and his wife Linda and Paul Barletta. Brother of Ralph and his wife Angelina, Assunta Fiorintino and her late husband Ralph, Rose Addonizio and her husband Antonio, Aquilino and his wife Yola, Petrina Tenaglia and her husband Nick and the late Antonio and his wife Lina and Bernardino Barletta. Grandfather of Kaewmanee. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, December 28th, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, December 27th, from 4-8pm, in the Funeral Home. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Barletta may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019
