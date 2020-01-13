|
CAPIZZI, Salvatore Age 93, of Southborough and Hyannis, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born in Floresta, Italy, he was the son of the late Basilio and Fortunata (Gimmillaro) Capizzi. Salvatore was the beloved husband of Basilia (Lazzaro) Capizzi for 63 years. He worked as the Head Chef at the Chateau Restaurant in Waltham for 36 years until his retirement in 1991. Besides his wife Basilia, he leaves his children, Joanne and her husband Steven Elkinson of Bolton, Salvatore J. and his wife Karen Capizzi of Framingham, and his cherished grandchildren, Amanda and Blake Elkinson. He is also survived by his primary caregiver, Joyce Perry and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt. 135), Framingham. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery, Southborough. Visiting Hours are Thursday, January, 16, from 4-7PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street in FRAMINGHAM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020