PETRINGA, Salvatore D. Age 90, of West Roxbury, formerly of Boston's North End, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Bostonian Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born in Boston's North End, to the late Concetto and Mary (Vasallo) Petringa, Sal was raised and educated there. He had lived in West Roxbury for over fifty-five years.
Sal was an entrepreneur from a very young age. As a young boy, he would shine shoes at Boston's North Station. He said he could never make money shining shoes. As a result, he went into the scrap metal business. Still a young boy, he would gather scrap metal along Boston's waterfront. Sal would then sell the scrap to the scrap man and earn a comfortable amount of spending money. His sister, Josephine, nicknamed him the junkman.
At the age of 12, while he was still going to school, his lifelong career in the trucking industry began when he started working with his late father, Concetto. In his early twenties, he worked for various trucking companies. Sal became the proud owner of Ajax Transport Company in Boston at the age of 26. Sal retired from Ajax in 1998 at the age of 69. For his next venture he purchased a delivery van and began making deliveries until 2015.
Sal enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the lottery and scratching tickets. Sal was dedicated to his family and many friends. He was well-known for his sense of humor.
Beloved husband for sixty-five years of the late Lucia A. (Valenti) Petringa, whom he adored. Lucia died February 13, 2020. Sal and Lou were married on October 3, 1954 in the former Saint Leo's Church in Dorchester. Sal was a very devoted and loving father of David Petringa and his wife Stacy of Memphis, TN.
One of seven siblings, Sal was the dear brother of Dominic Petringa of Waltham, Antoinette Sutera of Beverly, Jimmy Petringa and his wife Rita of Wakefield, and was predeceased by Joseph Petringa, Josephine Petrino, and Vito Petringa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For those who wish, donations in Sal's memory may be made to Ethos, 555 Amory Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020