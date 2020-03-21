|
DIDOMENICO, Salvatore Prominent Cambridge Resident Of Cambridge, March 18. Beloved husband of Marie (Apruzzese). Treasured son of the late Nicola and Mary (Camelio) DiDomenico. Devoted father of Senator Salvatore DiDomenico and his wife Tricia, Lisa Lavoie, Brenda Giunta and her husband Joseph, Allison DiDomenico and her fiancé Jonathan Killeen. Cherished grandfather of Emma, Lindsey, Matthew, Salvatore, Marissa, Hailey, Olivia, Ava and Amelia. Loving brother of Marie Vaudo, her late husband Sal, of Burlington and Linda Cafarella, her husband Ron, of Belmont. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to so many. Sal was born on September 20th during the hurricane of 1938 in East Cambridge, MA, two streets away from where he raised his own family. Sal graduated from Rindge Tech in Cambridge, went on to Boston College and then served in the Army National Guard. He found his calling at the Rittners School of Floral Design. He met the love of his life, Marie, at Moseley's on the Charles and they never stopped dancing. They married in 1970 and spent over 50 glorious years together. In October of 1969, he proudly opened the doors to Flowers by Sal, which became a pillar in the East Cambridge community. This past November, he commemorated the store's 50th anniversary with a ceremony celebrating this milestone. His store was an extension of his home, just downstairs from where he lived. Sal dedicated his life to his work and took so much pride in each piece he created. His flower shop wasn't just a flower shop, but it was also a place where family and friends gathered. Because of his love of traveling, he also opened and operated Jet-A-Way Travel for many years. Here he brought his customer's vacation plans to life and where he was known for his many bus tours. Sal devoted his life to the S.S. Cosmas and Damian Society, his patron Saints, in Cambridge, where he was a beloved member, Treasurer and Feast Chairman. He always spoke of his Gaeta, Italy heritage and family history. He kept the society's feast, banquets and annual traditions alive for more than 5 decades. Due to his strong faith and devotion to the Saints, he brought the annual feast to new heights and made it one of the largest events in the community. Some of his proudest moments were watching his wife, children and grandchildren carry on this important part of his life. He was also a longtime member of the Dante Alighieri Society, serving on their Board of Governors and was a Past President. He was a member and past Trustee of the Sons of Italy Greater Boston Renaissance Lodge and member of the Pirandello Lyceum. Sal and his wife were fixtures in the Italian American community. He was also a longtime sponsor of East Cambridge Little League and many organizations throughout the community. He was also honored and given awards by these organizations for his tireless efforts and true dedication. He put his whole heart into everything he did. Sal was a friend to thousands and touched each one of their lives. He loved his East Cambridge roots, and in 2001, the city recognized his many years of service to the community by dedicating a square to him and his wife, on the corner where his flower shop is located. He was a true legend and an unforgettable presence. Although he was proud of all of the above, his favorite titles were Husband, Dad and Papa. He loved his family and always put them before himself, as he did with everyone he met. His nine grandchildren were his world and they shared a very special bond. He knew that the most valuable thing in life was family and treasured every moment with them. He loved family gatherings, holiday celebrations, annual trips to Disney, cruises, Italian beach days or just being at home surrounded by his family. He beamed as he watched his children become adults and his family continued to grow, passing on his traditions to the next generation. With his family he was his happiest. Sal had a larger than life personality, a great sense of humor and was such a bright light in everyone's lives. He made an impact on so many people and was loved and admired by so many. He enjoyed life and was always the first to arrive at an event and the last one to leave. He never met a stranger, because within minutes you were his friend. He had the natural ability to make all feel welcomed and all feel special. He not only told the best stories, but the way he told the story was unmatched. He always had a smile on his face and brought so much love, laughter and joy to everyone's life. He had a zest for life and was always ready to plan the next adventure. He will be missed beyond measure. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to S.S. Cosmas and Damian Society, 17 Porter Street, Cambridge, MA 02141. In the near future there will be a Celebration for Sal's life, where all will be welcomed to honor this great man. For the guestbook, please visit Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020