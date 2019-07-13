|
|
BONFILIO, Salvatore F. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, July 13, 2019. Former husband of Kathleen (Kelley) Bonfilio. Devoted father of Frankie Fox of Wrentham, Salvatore Bonfilio Jr., Nicholas Bonfilio, Zachary Bonfilio all of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Evelyn, Logan, Samantha, and Nicole. Brother of Peter of Plymouth and the late Alfred "Bonny" Bonfilio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former owner of several restaurants, he loved cooking. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Salvatore's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019