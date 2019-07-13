Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE BONFILIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE F. BONFILIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALVATORE F. BONFILIO Obituary
BONFILIO, Salvatore F. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, July 13, 2019. Former husband of Kathleen (Kelley) Bonfilio. Devoted father of Frankie Fox of Wrentham, Salvatore Bonfilio Jr., Nicholas Bonfilio, Zachary Bonfilio all of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Evelyn, Logan, Samantha, and Nicole. Brother of Peter of Plymouth and the late Alfred "Bonny" Bonfilio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former owner of several restaurants, he loved cooking. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Tuesday, July 16th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Salvatore's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now