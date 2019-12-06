Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
SALVATORE F. "SONNY" DICECCA

DiCECCA, Salvatore F. "Sonny" Of Arlington, passed away on November 27th. Beloved son of Nancy DiCecca (Ciano). Loving nephew of his maternal aunt Josephine Rosato of New York and her family. Also survived by many close friends including Michael Brown and his wife Nancy of West Roxbury. Salvatore is a late US Marine Corp Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, from 10–11 am. Burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/donate Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
