|
|
TARARA, Salvatore F. "Sal" Age 81, formerly of Hyde Park, died peacefully Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Madonna Manor Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Ann (Cahill) Tarara, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born February 28, 1938, Sal was raised and educated in Boston and was the owner of Spartan Printing Company of Stoughton before retiring. He enjoyed golf, puzzles, classical music, old black & white movies, the New England Patriots and spending time with his family and friends. Sal was the former treasurer of Most Precious Blood Church in Hyde Park and was a Past Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus in Norwood. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Pamela Morgan and her husband Frank of Foxboro, Deborah I. Lane and her husband Thomas of Mendon, Joseph Tarara and his wife Cheryl of Hull, brother Joseph R. Tarara and his wife Gina of Millis, and sister Marie Spellman of Mansfield. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Jason and his fiancée Alana, Jeffrey and his wife Kellie, Brittany, Salvatore, Charles, Chelsea and great-grandson Jason Christopher. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eva (Pucino) Tarara and the brother-in-law of the late John Spellman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Wednesday, December 18th, at 9 AM, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., FRANKLIN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Calling Hours will be held at the Oteri Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17th, from 4-8 PM. The family also wishes to extend its gratitude to all the staff who cared for Sal during his illness at Madonna Manor Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Salvatore F. "Sal" TARARA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019