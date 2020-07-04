|
BERTINO, Salvatore J. Age 92, of Mansfield, formerly of Canton, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Serafina F. (Vozzella) Bertino. Devoted father of Robert A. Bertino and his wife Amy of Duxbury, Carol A. Bertino and her companion Carlos Ventura of Taunton, and Paula E. Kershaw and her husband Stephen of Mansfield. Dear brother of Josephine Shaughnessy of West Roxbury and the late Natale Bertino. His Funeral will begin on Wednesday, July 8th, at 9:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at the funeral home. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020