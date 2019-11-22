|
BOCCADORO, Salvatore J. Of Wayland, formerly of Watertown, November 20, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Livoli) Boccadoro. Devoted father of Marie Duffy & her husband Michael of Natick, Joseph M. Boccadoro & his wife Helena of Ashland & the late Anthony "Tony" P. Boccadoro. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Cheryl-Anne & Anthony Boccadoro, and Gina & Kyle Duffy. Dear brother of Anna Campbell & the late Eleanor Biotti, Constance Patriarca LaCasse, Susan Mongeon, & Peter Boccadoro. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Wednesday, Nov. 27th, 2019 at 8 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4–7. Relatives and friends kindly invited. US Army Veteran. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019