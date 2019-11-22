Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
212 Main St.
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE BOCCADORO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE J. BOCCADORO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALVATORE J. BOCCADORO Obituary
BOCCADORO, Salvatore J. Of Wayland, formerly of Watertown, November 20, 2019. Age 80. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Livoli) Boccadoro. Devoted father of Marie Duffy & her husband Michael of Natick, Joseph M. Boccadoro & his wife Helena of Ashland & the late Anthony "Tony" P. Boccadoro. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Cheryl-Anne & Anthony Boccadoro, and Gina & Kyle Duffy. Dear brother of Anna Campbell & the late Eleanor Biotti, Constance Patriarca LaCasse, Susan Mongeon, & Peter Boccadoro. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Funeral from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Wednesday, Nov. 27th, 2019 at 8 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 9 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4–7. Relatives and friends kindly invited. US Army Veteran. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Salvatore J. BOCCADORO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALVATORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -