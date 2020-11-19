1/
SALVATORE P. BARESSI
BARESSI, Salvatore P. Of Hyde Park, Nov 16. Beloved husband of the late Ida R. (Giammasi) and dear father of Donna Baressi of Hyde Park. Brother of the late Edward and Dominic Baressi and the late Madeline Rizzo. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Sunday, Nov. 22, from 2-6 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends will gather at the Funeral Home Monday at 9:30 am and proceed to St. Anne's Church, 82 W. Milton St. for his Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Donations to the DAV, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 would be appreciated. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Salvatore P. BARESSI


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
