BOVA, Salvatore P. "Ted" Of Groton, formerly of Lexington, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of June Bova (Gnecco). Father of Karen Blackburn, and Janice Snell and her husband George. Brother of Richard Bova and his wife Lois, and the late Joseph Bova and Gaspar Bova. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jennifer, Steven, Paul, and Matthew, and 1 great-grandchild, Violet, and by many nieces and nephews.
Ted was an avid golfer and member of the Lexington Golf Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 28th, at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment to follow at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Donations in his memory may be made to Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice, 3 Patterson Rd. #3, Shirley, MA 01464. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020