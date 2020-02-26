Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Brigid Church
1981 Mass. Ave.
Lexington, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Westview Cemetery
Lexington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE BOVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE P. BOVA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALVATORE P. BOVA Obituary
BOVA, Salvatore P. "Ted" Of Groton, formerly of Lexington, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of June Bova (Gnecco). Father of Karen Blackburn, and Janice Snell and her husband George. Brother of Richard Bova and his wife Lois, and the late Joseph Bova and Gaspar Bova. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jennifer, Steven, Paul, and Matthew, and 1 great-grandchild, Violet, and by many nieces and nephews.

Ted was an avid golfer and member of the Lexington Golf Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 28th, at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment to follow at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Donations in his memory may be made to Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice, 3 Patterson Rd. #3, Shirley, MA 01464. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALVATORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -