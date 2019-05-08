Boston Globe Obituaries
CARAVIELLO, Salvatore P. "Junie" Jr. May 8, 2019, father of Renee Caraviello, Salvatore Caraviello both of Lowell, Danielle D'Amato, and Nicole Soucy both of Dracut. Grandfather of Sawyer, Quinn, Calvin, Harper, Emerson, and Adlai. Brother of Richard Caraviello, Armand Caraviello and the late Tina Guarino, Freddy Caraviello, Clara Falzone, and Frank "Smokey" Caraviello. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10:30 AM, in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
