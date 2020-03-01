|
PERLATONDO, Salvatore "Sal" Of Arlington, passed away February 29th. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. (Russo) Perlatondo. Father of Paulina Brady and her husband James of Burlington. Grandfather of Robin Rahilly and her husband Sean of Melrose and Amy Sampieri and her husband Jay of Melrose. Great-grandfather of Emilia, Henry, Sydney and Cameron. Brother of Anthony Perlatondo of Stoneham, Rosemarie Palmisano of Billerica and the late Cosmo Perlatondo, Nancy Veader and Joseph Perlatonda. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sal was a longtime member of the Association of Notre Dame, avid fisherman and resident of Atria Longmeadow Assisted Living. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, Thursday at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am in St. Agnes Church. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Salvatore to Cast for Kids, 2755 Commercial St. SE, Suite 101, Salem, OR 97302 or www.castforkids.org For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.devitofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020