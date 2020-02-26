|
DiMARE, Salvatore R. Of Ipswich, February 24. Beloved partner of Shirley (Palermo) DiMare. Devoted dad of Charles, Ann, Domenic, Philip, Salvatore, Anthony, Lori and Julie. Loving grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 23. Dear brother of James DiMare and his wife Margie, Charles DiMare and his wife Bella, and the late Domenic "Joe" DiMare and his surviving wife Mary. Recently predeceased by two close friends, Paul and Mike. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, February 28 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 9:30-11:30 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Salvatore's name to St. Jude Research Hospital, online at https://www.stjude.org/ Late Navy veteran of the Korean War. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020