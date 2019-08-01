|
RUSSO, Salvatore R. "Sammy" Of Winthrop, formerly of (Orient Heights) East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted family on July 31, 2019. Sammy was the beloved husband of 52 years to the beautiful, warm hearted and devoted Patricia A. (Sullivan) Russo, who has been surrounded by her angels in heaven since July 1, 2011. Loving father of Ronald Russo who is surrounded by his angels in heaven since August 24, 2013. Beloved father of his devoted daughter Patricia Lio and her husband Anthony and grandfather to his loving grandsons Philip and Anthony Lio. Loving father of Thomas Russo and loving grandfather to Thomas J. Russo. Beloved father of Kenneth Russo who resided with him and Salvatore Russo and wife Andrea and loving grandfather to Amanda M. and Richard Ronald Russo and Amanda D. Dearest and close brother to Edward Russo of Oklahoma, Philip and Richard Russo, Josephine Diminico and Marie Giusti. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Celebration of Sammy's Life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am in the St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston. Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Everett. Sammy was a Marine Corps veteran and a retired member of the Boston Fire Department Local # 718, Orient Heights, East Boston. Sammy had a life long passion for horses and horse racing and the Boston Red Sox. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sammy's memory may be made to the . For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com Arrangements under the direction East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 3, 2019