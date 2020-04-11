Home

SENNA, Salvatore R Age 89, of Peabody and formerly of Medford and Revere, passed peacefully Thursday, April 9 at the Pilgrim Nursing & Rehab in Peabody following a brief illness. Born in Revere, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Beatrice (Dagnelli) Senna. He was raised and educated in Revere and later lived in Medford, where he worked for 40 years, and spent the last 7 years living in Peabody. He was a veteran of the Korean War who served with the United States Army, and was employed afterwards with the city of Medford as a DPW worker. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by his four sisters, Antoinette Usher, Lucille DiLorenzo, Yolanda Iovanna and Isabelle McMillan. A private Graveside Service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
