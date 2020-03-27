|
|
ROBBIO, Salvatore Jr. Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on March 25. Beloved son of the late Salvatore and Menica (Gatta) Robbio of Cambridge. Dear brother of Stephen Robbio and his wife Helen of Tewksbury and the late John and Thomas Robbio. Loving uncle to his nieces, Lauren Fabrizio, her husband Edward and their daughter Lily of Melrose, Lynne Malamut, her husband Bryan and their daughter Maddison of FL, Cheri Goulding, her husband Marcus and their son Vincent of Nantucket and Lisa Dolan, her husband Michael and their daughters Taryn and Haley of Mansfield. Also survived by his cousin Anthony Cristello and family of Billerica and many more cousins and friends. Funeral Services are being handled by the DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN, MA. Services are private, however a gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Salvatore's name may be made to one of the Cambridge Food Pantries of your choosing.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020