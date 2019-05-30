ROTOLO, Salvatore Of Waltham, May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Pina Josephine (Gueli) Rotolo. Father of Marilee Rotolo of Waltham, Anthony Rotolo of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Laura Rotolo (Lyndsey Nolan) of Manchester, NH. Brother of Angelo Rotolo (Emiliana Capone) of Aragona, Sicily, Pina Rotolo (Pantaleo Capone) of Lecce, Italy and Maria Rotolo (Umberto Fiaja) of Aragona, Sicily. Brother-in-law of Raffaele Gueli (Silvana Lanza) of Capo d'Orlando, Italy. Also survived by his grandchild, Jackson Mazzola, stepgrandchildren, Aiden and Logan Nolan, many nieces, nephews and their families and his loyal canine companions, Jules and Nica. Family and friends will honor and remember Sal's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, June 3rd from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, Utah 84096. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019