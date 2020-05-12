|
SICARI, Salvatore Of Peabody, May 11, 2020, at age 89. Beloved husband of Carolina R. (Fazio) Sicari with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Devoted father of Gaetano J. Sicari and his wife Mirella of Venice, FL, Domenic Sicari and his wife Estrella of Burlington, Angelo Sicari and his wife Faith of Stoneham, and Salvatore Sicari, Jr. and his wife Joyce of Wilmington. Dear brother of Sarina Sicari of Augusta, Sicily. Proud grandfather of Carolina, Sal, Steve, Tania, Jennifer, Melissa, Alysha, Salvatore, III and Justine. Also survived by his great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jazlyn, Gino, Lorenzo, Mariella, and Gianna Marie. Services at this time will be for immediate family. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020