CALVI, Salvatore T. Of Boston, September 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late Giovanna (D'Aiello) Calvi. Devoted father of Lynn, Rocco and Anne Marie Cecala and her husband Dominick. Loving grandfather of Joseph and his wife Laila, Arielle, Tristan and his wife Kaitlyn, and Alessandra. Brother of the late Rosa Lombardo, Joseph and Vincent Calvi. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY on Monday, October 7, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Sunday, October 6, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Salvatore's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019