Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Wellesley, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE CALVI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE T. CALVI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALVATORE T. CALVI Obituary
CALVI, Salvatore T. Of Boston, September 11, 2019. Loving husband of the late Giovanna (D'Aiello) Calvi. Devoted father of Lynn, Rocco and Anne Marie Cecala and her husband Dominick. Loving grandfather of Joseph and his wife Laila, Arielle, Tristan and his wife Kaitlyn, and Alessandra. Brother of the late Rosa Lombardo, Joseph and Vincent Calvi. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY on Monday, October 7, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul Church, Wellesley at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Sunday, October 6, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Salvatore's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SALVATORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now