Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
SALVATORE V. RESTUCCIA Obituary
RESTUCCIA, Salvatore V. Of Melrose, age 91, beloved husband of Eleanor (Barletta) Restuccia, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Winchester Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his wife, Salvatore is survived by his daughter, Janet Riley of Middleton and his son, Frank Restuccia and his companion Janet Brandt of Brockton, his grandchildren, Michele Wolfe and her husband Brandon of Tynsborough and Matthew Riley and his wife Christina of Bradford, and his brother, John Restuccia of Marblehead. He was also the father of the late Paul Restuccia, father-in-law of the late William Riley and brother-in-law of the late Phyllis Restuccia. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 12:00 (noon). Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours, prior to the service from 9 to 11:30 AM. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Salvatore's memory to the , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
