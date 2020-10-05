VALENTE, Salvatore Vincent "Sal" Sr. Age 89, loving husband and father, passed away in the early morning of October 2, 2020 from surgical complications. Sal was born October 18, 1930 in Cambridge, MA to Cosmo and Josephine (Macone) Valente. He joined the Navy at age 17 as a Seaman and spent his tour in the Mediterranean on the USS Fargo. On May 4, 1952 he married Flora Anita DiNitto and they moved to Somerville. They had four children, Frank, Janis, Donna and Salvatore, Jr. Sal, Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Cosmo and Josephine, a sister and his brother, Frank, and his son Frank and daughter Janis. He is survived by his wife, Flora, his daughter, Donna Stone and her children Christopher, Michelle and Michael, and his son Salvatore, Jr. of Sunnyvale, CA and his wife Beth and daughter Olivia. Wake to be held at DeVito's Funeral Home in ARLINGTON. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 6 to 8pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Private Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Clements Church in Medford, 10am. Sal will have a Military Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at www.macular.org/how-donate
