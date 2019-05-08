PICCIRILLO, Salvatore Vito Passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1926 in Newton, MA, son of the late Antonio and Prospera Giannini Piccirillo. He served in the Navy during World War II and earned his BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from MIT in 1951. He married Virginia Alice Brackley on June 24, 1950. She predeceased him him on Jan. 30, 2019.



His life was a celebration of family, friends, and travel. he was always a great conversationalist and enjoyed a lively debate, sharing many a story with anyone who would listen. Family gatherings were of great importance to him.



Vito was a well-regarded Electrical Engineer at RCA, and was the manager of the team that designed two engine control assemblies for the Lunar Modules that landed on the moon. His team also designed a submarine-detecting radar system for the US Navy. In his spare time, he designed and built two homes, the first in Concord and then in Lunenburg.



He is survived by 13 of 14 children and their spouses: Mary, Anna Loewe, Tony, Judi McClellan, Joe, Alice wife of deceased son Robert, John, Teresa Bogdanovich, Peter, Paul, Tom, Joanna LoCascio, Camille, Phil; 31 of 32 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Vito was predeceased by his brother, George, and his sisters, Bernice Antonellis and Phyllis Antonellis. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph and Paul.



The wake is at Wright-Roy Funeral Home, 109 West St., LEOMINSTER, on Saturday, May 11 from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Anthony's Church, 15 Phoenix St., Shirley, followed by burial with Military Honors in MA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made in support of his love and respect of nature at NationalAudobonSociety.org. wrightroyfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019