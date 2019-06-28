|
INTERNICOLA, Salvatore W. Sr. Of Winthrop, passed away on June 28th. Beloved husband of Elaine (Hurley) Internicola. Devoted father of Salvatore Internicola Jr. and fiancée Carrie Rak of Winthrop, Daniel Internicola and wife Liza of Winthrop, Lori-Ann Anderson and husband Kevin of Winthrop, Lisa-Ann Internicola of Winthrop, Anthony Internicola of Winthrop and Joseph Internicola and wife Maureen of FL. Dear brother of the late Elizabeth Bacon, Ann Cafarella, Anthony Internicola and surviving wife Diane. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Brianna Anderson and Lola Internicola. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Salvatore's life by gathering at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop 02152, on Friday, July 5th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm followed by a 7:00pm Funeral Mass celebrating Salvatore's life. All other services are private. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com. Arrangements under the personal care of: East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019