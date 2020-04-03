Boston Globe Obituaries
CIFRA, Salvi J. "Sal" Of Everett, passed away on April 2, 2020 at 100 years old. Beloved husband of the late Vivian T. (Jackson) Cifra. Devoted father of Paul Cifra and his late wife Marie, Thomas Cifra and his wife Amanda, John Cifra and his wife Kimberly and Marianne Jensen and her husband Al. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 3. Sal was an avid golfer and bowler, he was a retired, longtime employee of Conrail Rail Road and a US Army WWII Veteran. In accordance with the CDC, MA Dept. of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be privately held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook, please visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2020
