STAROBIN, Sam D. Retired Colonel US Army Of Chestnut Hill, on November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Ina (Rosen) Friedman Starobin. Devoted father of Debra Pullen and Nancy Starobin. Dear stepfather of Ronne Friedman and his wife Irene, Wendy, Lynn, and Loren Friedman and his wife Patricia Rodriques. Loving grandfather of Phelan Pullen, Zachary Friedman, Rachel Lerch, Amelia and Joaquin Friedman, and the late Jesse Friedman. Loving brother of Aaron Starobin and his wife Caryln. Services at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston (parking on the Riverway) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Sam was the recipient of The Distinguished Service Medal and Purple Heart for service in Vietnam. He served as former Director of General Services for the District of Columbia, Washington, DC. Interment at The West Point Military Academy Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019