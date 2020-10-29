MILLER, Samantha Ann Of Plainville, formerly of Wrentham and Walpole, October 28, 2020, age 50. Sam is the loving mother of Michael Miller and his fiancée Gina Anselone, and Taylor Miller, all of Plainville. She is the soon-to-be-grandmother of a baby girl, who is due to be born on December 9, 2020. She is the devoted daughter of Dianne (Rouhow) Cronin of Marion and James Capachin of RI, devoted sister of Christina Cronin, and doting aunt of Lola Minahan and Ruby Samantha Minahan. Sam is the cherished granddaughter of Carolyn Capachin of Walpole. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Sam's Life Celebration on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Her Funeral Service and interment will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com