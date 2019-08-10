|
BECKWITH, Samantha Leigh Age 30, formerly of Westford, MA, recently of Watertown, MA and Hudson, NH, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2019 in NH. She was born in Winchester, MA, on August 7, 1989, and was a daughter of Lisa (Tanzi) Beckwith and Brian D. Beckwith. In addition to her parents, Samantha leaves her beloved dog, Thor, her sister Audrey Beckwith, her nieces; CeCe and Jada, her stepfather Jay Varnum, her grandmother Brenda Beckwith, her best friend Allie Howland, and her cousin Steve Tanzi, who was like a brother, his wife Hiedi, and their children Cody and Zachary. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Visiting Hours: Visiting hours will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St.,CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Samantha's name to saveadog.org For complete obituary and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019