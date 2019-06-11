|
|
MINASSIAN, Samuel A. "Butch" Of Bedford, on June 10, 2019, at age 65. Beloved son of Elsie V. and the late Samuel O. Minassian. Cherished brother of Catherine, Diana and Jerry Stulc, David, and Richard and Tricia Minassian. Loving uncle of Alexan and Evan Stulc, Micaela, Jacob and Jarod Minassian. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 9:45 -10:45 AM, at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. Funeral Service: Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Holy Trinity Armenian Church. Interment Services at Shawsheen Cemetery are private. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019